Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD
Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Sajadi works at
Dr. Sajadi's Office Locations
-
1
Kentucky Bone & Joint Surgeons216 Fountain Ct Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 276-5008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kentucky Bone & Joint Surgeons230 Fountain Ct Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 276-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sajadi?
Best Dr in Lexington if ya need that rotator repaired or the shoulder replaced.
About Dr. Kaveh Sajadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649205741
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajadi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajadi works at
Dr. Sajadi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sajadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.