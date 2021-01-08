Overview of Dr. Kavini Mehta, MD

Dr. Kavini Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Stuart J Hershon M.d. P.c. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.