Overview of Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD

Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vinekar works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.