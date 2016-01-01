Dr. Vinekar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD
Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vinekar works at
Dr. Vinekar's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinekar?
About Dr. Kavita Vinekar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821415860
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Michigan
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinekar works at
Dr. Vinekar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.