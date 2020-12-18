Overview

Dr. Kavitha Gandhi, MD is a Dermatologist in Park City, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gandhi works at Lake Shore Dermatology Ltd. in Park City, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.