Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD
Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thudi works at
Dr. Thudi's Office Locations
Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 667-2097
Texas Transplant Physician Group/Texas Transplant Institute6801 McPherson Rd Ste 219, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (844) 238-7965
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were scheduled to see another doctor in the group who asked Dr. Thuddi to step in his place. Dr. Thuddi showed up with a smile and spent over an hour with us. She was thorough, patient, caring and informative. Thank you for taking excellent care of my husband! P. Duncan
About Dr. Kavitha Thudi, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English
- 1700014313
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University
- Rangaraya Medical College
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thudi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.