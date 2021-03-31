Overview of Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM

Dr. Kazuto Augustus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Augustus works at Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc. in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.