Overview of Dr. Keith Alexander, MD

Dr. Keith Alexander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Alexander works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.