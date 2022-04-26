Dr. Keith Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Bloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Bloom, MD
Dr. Keith Bloom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Partners of North Texas2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Very well trained! I felt relaxed and safe!
About Dr. Keith Bloom, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831177948
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Program in Urology, Boston, MA
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.