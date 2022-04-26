Overview of Dr. Keith Bloom, MD

Dr. Keith Bloom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Bloom works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.