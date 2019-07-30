Overview of Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD

Dr. Keith Cangelosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Cangelosi works at McComiskey & Cangelosi in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Nearsightedness and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.