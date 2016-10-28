Dr. Keith Canter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Canter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Canter, DPM
Dr. Keith Canter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn Center, MN. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Canter works at
Dr. Canter's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope5615 Xerxes Ave N Ste D, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 Directions
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope8100 42nd Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427 Directions
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope651 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope4209 WEBBER PKWY, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
My 77 year old father said dr canter fantastic. He came to see honcho today for the first time, my father said he was great and it's the first time he left where his feet weren't bleeding from the appointment! Thanks for taking good care of my father, I'll be referring people to you.
About Dr. Keith Canter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1497195226
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital, Mn
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Canter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canter works at
Dr. Canter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Canter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.