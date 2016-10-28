See All Podiatric Surgeons in Brooklyn Center, MN
Dr. Keith Canter, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn Center, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Canter, DPM

Dr. Keith Canter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn Center, MN. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Canter works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Brooklyn Center, MN with other offices in New Hope, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Canter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope
    5615 Xerxes Ave N Ste D, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope
    8100 42nd Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope
    651 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope
    4209 WEBBER PKWY, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Keith Canter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497195226
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital, Mn
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Canter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Canter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

