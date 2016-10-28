Overview of Dr. Keith Canter, DPM

Dr. Keith Canter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn Center, MN. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Canter works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Brooklyn Center, MN with other offices in New Hope, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.