Dr. Keith Heier, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Heier, MD
Dr. Keith Heier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Heier's Office Locations
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heier?
Dr Heier also “harvested” the tendon running to my big toe to replace the missing tendon to my ankle. He carefully explained that I wouldn’t be able to point my big toe - it does bend up. It was a matter of which was more important to my mobility. No contest. Mine was major surgery - actually 7 surgeries on my left foot! (No trauma - genetic issues) He was very honest about the “major” issue and that full recovery would be up to a year. It was getting harder to function so I took the plunge. By the end of the year I was doing well and not having issues with balance. I even did mission work and went on a Safari in Tanzania! I am 75 by the way. Some of my friends have had to have corrective surgery (screws breaking, etc.)
About Dr. Keith Heier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1821013020
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heier speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heier.
