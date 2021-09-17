Dr. Keith Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Johnson, MD
Dr. Keith Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6767 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste F, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 364-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Great experience at Dr. Johnson's office this morning. The office staff was very efficient. My 8:30 appointment started at 8:30. The x ray technician was very professional. Dr. Johnson showed me the x rays, and explained the issues I was having with my knee. He was very thorough, and answered all my questions in a way that made perfect sense. Scheduled for some physical therapy, and I was out in 30 minutes. I will recommend Dr. Keith Johnson to all my friends.
About Dr. Keith Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.