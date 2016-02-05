Dr. Keith Kenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kenter, MD
Dr. Keith Kenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Uc Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (nky)7570 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Kenter did an amazing job with my hip scope. He was a second opinion when I had extreme hip pain. He was able to see the labral tear my previous orthopedic surgeon could not. He knew I was in pain and wasted no time getting me the treatment I needed. He repaired the tear and performed debridement to treat the impingement in my joint. Was walking bearing full weight for my post opp appointment 4 days after surgery, and felt immediate relief after surgery. Would highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982662474
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.