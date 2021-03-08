Overview of Dr. Keith Merrill, MD

Dr. Keith Merrill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Merrill works at Charleston Bone and Joint in Moncks Corner, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.