Dr. Keith Monchik, MD
Dr. Keith Monchik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
After mishap by other doctor, Dr Monchik was the first doctor that accepted taking care of me before I lost my leg.....
- Rhode Island Hospital - Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
- Rhode Island Hospital, Orthopedic Surgery
- Rhode Island Hospital, General Surgery
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
