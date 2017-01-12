Overview of Dr. Keith Monchik, MD

Dr. Keith Monchik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Monchik works at Ortho Rhode Island in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.