Overview of Dr. Keith Newman, MD

Dr. Keith Newman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Newman works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.