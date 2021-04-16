Dr. Keith Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Newman, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Newman, MD
Dr. Keith Newman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Garland Office6460 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 494-6764
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr Newman is a great Doctor would recommend him to anyone. Going to him since 2007 and is very attentive to anything you ask him. Staff is always accommodating and happy. Don't know why he gets such a bad review.
About Dr. Keith Newman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1912953050
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks German and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.