Dr. Keith Paull, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Paull, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Paull works at
Locations
Paull Allergy & Asthma Clinic P.A.3201 University Dr E Ste 245, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-0700
- 2 130 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 9, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (979) 776-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paull?
I have never met a more thorough doctor in my life. Dr. Paull spent almost an hour taking down my medical history, and is determine to get to the cause of my unusual symptoms.
About Dr. Keith Paull, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992798532
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paull has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.