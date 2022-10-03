See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Keith Santiago, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Santiago, MD

Dr. Keith Santiago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University - Detroit MI|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Santiago works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santiago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Eye Institute
    1951 Clements Ferry Rd Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5598
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0821
  3. 3
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0822
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0819
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Limb Pain
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr Santiago always has his patients best interest in mind when recommending treatment. He asks questions to get you to explain to him what is bothering you. Also he listens to your concerns.
    Tony — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Santiago, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Pittsburg PA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

