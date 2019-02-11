Dr. Keith Schulze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schulze, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Schulze, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Schulze works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Bend Skin Cancer Center15400 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulze?
There is definitely nothing negative I can say about Dr. Schulze. He performed two surgeries on my face. Each time, he thoroughly explained the procedure and his manners are exceptional. I would trust him with any skin issue and would recommend him to anyone. He is very friendly as well as is his staff.
About Dr. Keith Schulze, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174612162
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulze works at
Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Melanoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.