Dr. Kelley Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Huntsville Cardiovascular Clinic4601 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste 201, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Kelly Smith is the BEST doctor that Huntsville has. He sits down with you and explains things to where we can understand. As long as you have questions he will answer them. He takes his time with you. You might have a little wait time but when your back in the chair talking to Dr. Smith the wait is well worth it it. Folks this is the real deal. Finally a doctor that actually listens to what you have to say. My last appointment I ask Dr. Smith if he could just be my doctor for all my health problems, of course I was kidding. But thats how strong I recommend Dr. Smith. If your looking for a heart doctor please go to Dr. Kelly Smith at Huntsville Cardiovascular Clinic.
About Dr. Kelley Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770535080
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.