Overview of Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD

Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Culpepper works at Dallas Obstetrics & Gynecology PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.