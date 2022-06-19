Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culpepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD
Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Culpepper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Culpepper's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology PA7777 Forest Ln Ste D550, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Culpepper?
My visit was wonderful. The staff was friendly and scheduling an appointment was fast. Dr. Culpepper is AMAZING! She took her time with me and very attentive to my concerns & addressed them so I can understand. I left feeling very confident and pleased with my visit. I highly recommend Dr. Culpepper.
About Dr. Kelli Culpepper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376615203
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culpepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culpepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culpepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culpepper works at
Dr. Culpepper has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culpepper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Culpepper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culpepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culpepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culpepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.