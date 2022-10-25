Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelli Dyer, DO
Overview of Dr. Kelli Dyer, DO
Dr. Kelli Dyer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Dyer's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Ophthalmology6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dyer done surgery on both eyes and done a great job in all respects. Her complete staff in the office and the hospital was all very caring friendly. In the hospital they informed you about everything they was doing and made you as comfortable as possible. Dr. Dyer and her staff came highly recommended by my customer /friend/ Dr. of 40 years.
About Dr. Kelli Dyer, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235385766
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.