Dr. Kelli Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelli Rose, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Allergy Partners of the California Central Coast1551 Bishop St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-2744
Allergy Partners of the California Central Coast320 James Way, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 574-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Allergy Specialists, Pismo Beach, are the best! Dr. Rose and Jen (NP) are fabulous, they are current in their field, kind, caring, and always interested in finding any other options to improve my allergy/Asthma. Additionally, the ENTIRE staff are always, kind, courteous, helpful. It shows that they are passionate about their profession and their patients. If you need help with allergy/asthma, they are the best.
About Dr. Kelli Rose, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
