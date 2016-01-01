Dr. Kelly Flett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Flett, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Flett, MD
Dr. Kelly Flett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UMDMJ ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Flett's Office Locations
Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics517 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Kelly Flett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356497945
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital Of Colorado
- UMDMJ ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
Dr. Flett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flett.
Dr. Flett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Flett works at
Dr. Flett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flett.
