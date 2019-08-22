See All Hand Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Kelly Graner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kelly Graner, MD

Dr. Kelly Graner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Graner works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Graner's Office Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-4723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2019
    Dr. Graner is the most caring surgeon I have ever met.
    — Aug 22, 2019
    About Dr. Kelly Graner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578876116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin - Orthopedic Hand and Upper Extremity Milwaukee, WI
    Residency
    • Beaumont Health System - Orthopedic Surgery Royal Oak, Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine Dominica, West Indies
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Graner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graner works at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Graner’s profile.

    Dr. Graner has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

