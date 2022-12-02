Overview

Dr. Kelly Koenig, MD is a Dermatologist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Koenig works at Blanchard Valley Medical Associates in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.