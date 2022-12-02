Dr. Kelly Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Koenig, MD is a Dermatologist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Koenig works at
Blanchard Valley Medical Associates Lab200 W Pearl St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0380Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doc is very thorough and considerate and listens to my concerns. Explains her treatment completely and says “sorry” a lot when freezing my barnacles.
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1033451117
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Dermatology
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig works at
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koenig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.