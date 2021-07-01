Overview

Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.



Dr. McGuigan works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Psoriasis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.