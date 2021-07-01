See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.

Dr. McGuigan works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Psoriasis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
Dr. Natalia Biles, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
4.1 (144)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    101 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGuigan?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr. McGuigan and staff are very accommodating and professional. She treated me for an acute issue and I was seen very quickly. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone seeking a dermatologist.
    — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGuigan to family and friends

    Dr. McGuigan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGuigan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD.

    About Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316154644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGuigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGuigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGuigan works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. McGuigan’s profile.

    Dr. McGuigan has seen patients for Warts, Psoriasis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuigan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kelly McGuigan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.