Dr. Vanderhave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Vanderhave, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Vanderhave, MD
Dr. Kelly Vanderhave, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vanderhave works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vanderhave's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Orthopeadics and Sports Medicine PC2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 104, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 533-4695
-
2
Medsolutions Inc.730 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 800, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 468-4000
-
3
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderhave?
Dr Vanderhave is an excellent orthopaedic surgeon. My child had surgery w/ her in NC. My child previously had multiple surgeries bilaterally w/ a different surgeon at another practice. The surgeon decided to focus more on hands and we were then handed over to another doctor at the same practice who was very dismissive. After seeking a second opinion and being sent all over the place for specialized testing per another physician, we ended up meeting Dr. Vanderhave who immediately impressed us.
About Dr. Kelly Vanderhave, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053375170
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderhave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderhave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderhave works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderhave. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderhave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderhave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderhave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.