Dr. Kelly Wiechart, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Wiechart, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crestview Hills, KY.
Locations
1
Cincinnati Dental Services Edgewood Kentucky599 Freedom Park Dr Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 349-5590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weichart is the a caring professional. She is friendly, fun and super attentive to detail. In all my years of going to the dentist she is the best. She is calm, caring and listens to all of my concerns Etc
About Dr. Kelly Wiechart, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144713983
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiechart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiechart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiechart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiechart.
