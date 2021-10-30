Overview of Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD

Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Itoku works at SSM Health in Kirkwood, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.