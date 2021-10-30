Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itoku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD
Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Itoku's Office Locations
SSM Health816 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 100, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 686-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of D. Itoku's for several years. When I first met with him, I explained my family history. I had two older brothers with metastatic prostate cancer. He listened and setup a detection approach based on my high risk family history. Of course, my PSA continued to climb and Dr Itoku performed biopsies when he saw fit. Eventually, and almost as expected, cancer was detected. While I was first placed on a surveillance program, as my PSA continued to climb another biopsy was performed which confirmed more rapid growth. I had a radical prostatectomy in October of 2021. This might be a standard approach to my condition, but I have my doubts... I'm not sure another Urologist would be so quick to perform a biopsy. I really believe that Dr. Itoku had my back and I am now cancer-free because of it.
About Dr. Kendall Itoku, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itoku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itoku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itoku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itoku works at
Dr. Itoku has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itoku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itoku speaks Japanese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Itoku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itoku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itoku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itoku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.