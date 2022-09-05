Dr. Kennedy Thiagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennedy Thiagarajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kennedy Thiagarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Center for Advanced Cardiology in Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 250, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 864-2710
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 867-3394
Houston Medical & Obgyn Center LLC915 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-2170
Center for Advanced Heart Failure - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T is very personable, compassionate, and thorough. His staff are efficient, too. I’m so glad he has a Mem City satellite ofc close to me.
About Dr. Kennedy Thiagarajan, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1124090469
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
