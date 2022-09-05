Overview

Dr. Kennedy Thiagarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Thiagarajan works at Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.