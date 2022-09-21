Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD
Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Dr. Yalamanchili works at
Dr. Yalamanchili's Office Locations
-
1
Nadiv Shapira M.d. LLC774 Christiana Rd Ste 202, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-7671
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yalamanchili?
Dr. Yalamanchili performed a cervical laminoplasty on me and I would recommend him. Like others have stated, he can come across as rushed/short/straight to the point during the consult appointment. I believe that is the office enviroment because I always felt rushed at every appointment I had at the office, even with the physician assistants. However, on surgery day, he and his team were the complete opposite of that. I would trust him 100% if I needed a neurosurgeon again. His PAs and the office staff are also great. Only complaint I would have about is you can not ever call in and speak to someone at the office. You have to leave a message and someone does get back to you, but it may be a couple of days.
About Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205825932
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalamanchili has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchili works at
Dr. Yalamanchili has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalamanchili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.