Overview of Dr. Kenneth Adams, DO

Dr. Kenneth Adams, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Hospital.



Dr. Adams works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.