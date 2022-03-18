Overview of Dr. Kenneth Blue, MD

Dr. Kenneth Blue, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.



Dr. Blue works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.