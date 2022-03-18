Dr. Kenneth Blue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Blue, MD
Dr. Kenneth Blue, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He is my urologist and caught my cancer quick. I was dead set on not having surgery, and he did recommend a robotic prostatectomy, but wasn't push and instead referred me to a radiologist. The radiologist, Dr. Wood, was very informative and basically said I was too young to risk the long term side effects of radiation and that I should have the surgery. I called Dr. Blue back and he was relieved and got me cancer free and functioning back to normal in no time. I highly recommend Dr. Blue.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154382083
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of Mississippi
- Urology
Dr. Blue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blue works at
Dr. Blue has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blue.
