Dr. Kenneth Bottesi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Bottesi works at MHC Neurology in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.