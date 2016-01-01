Overview

Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Brown works at Brian Clinic, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.