Overview of Dr. Kenneth Chambers, MD

Dr. Kenneth Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chambers works at Coastline Orthopaedic Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.