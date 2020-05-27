Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defontes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD
Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Defontes III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Defontes III' Office Locations
-
1
Towson Sports Medicine8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
-
2
Ira L. Fedder MD7505 Osler Dr Ste 104, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-8888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
University of Maryland St. Joseph Orthopaedics LLC9110 Philadelphia Rd Ste 308, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 337-7900
-
4
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Defontes III?
I normally don't write reviews but Dr. Defontes was an amazing doctor. My daughter broke her fibula above the growth plate and her tibia through the growth plate and he was very knowledgeable about her conditions. He explained everything thoroughly so we understood everything and was very patient and kind. I couldn't be happier with how he was with her, so sensitive and caring. We couldn't have asked for a better doctor during this awful time, he was absolutely amazing!
About Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134415706
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defontes III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defontes III accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defontes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defontes III works at
Dr. Defontes III has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defontes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Defontes III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defontes III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defontes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defontes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.