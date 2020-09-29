See All Hand Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD

Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Easterling works at Orthopedic Specialists Of South Florida in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Easterling's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Specialists of S Florida P A
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 101, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-0401
    Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida
    14601 SW 29th St Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-0401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 29, 2020
    Dr. Easterling was a blessing to find! I previously had Carpal tunnel surgery five years ago by another Doctor. This time I decide to try Dr. Easterling and I was happy I did! Dr. Easterling used a different process to cut the carpal collar, which made recovery much quicker and less painful. I'm so happy I waited to have the second surgery. I am three week out of surgery and I feel great. Dr. Easterling is a great Doctor and I found his bedside manners to be excellent. Surgi care was clean and efficient, a pleasure to work with. The anesthesiologist was assuring and my experience was flawless. Nurses followed up with me accordingly and as explained and I have been very satisfied with the process since the surgery. Jason U. Ft Lauderdale, FL Sept 20, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1942203385
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education

