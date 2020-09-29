Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD
Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Easterling's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists of S Florida P A7100 W 20th Ave Ste 101, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-0401
Orthopedic Specialists of South Florida14601 SW 29th St Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (305) 822-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Easterling was a blessing to find! I previously had Carpal tunnel surgery five years ago by another Doctor. This time I decide to try Dr. Easterling and I was happy I did! Dr. Easterling used a different process to cut the carpal collar, which made recovery much quicker and less painful. I'm so happy I waited to have the second surgery. I am three week out of surgery and I feel great. Dr. Easterling is a great Doctor and I found his bedside manners to be excellent. Surgi care was clean and efficient, a pleasure to work with. The anesthesiologist was assuring and my experience was flawless. Nurses followed up with me accordingly and as explained and I have been very satisfied with the process since the surgery. Jason U. Ft Lauderdale, FL Sept 20, 2020
About Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easterling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easterling has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Easterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.