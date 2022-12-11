Overview of Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD

Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Eckmann works at The Neurology Center in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.