Overview

Dr. Kenneth Flora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Flora works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.