Dr. Kenneth Flora, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Flora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
Gastroenterology East - Milwaukie10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 210, Portland, OR 97222 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flora is an awesome Dr. Every visit was stress free and the staff was amazing. Explains all issues and concerns in great detail and makes sure you are able to understand. Overall a great experience with him and all the staff.
About Dr. Kenneth Flora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730181439
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oreg Hlth Scis U
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
