Dr. Foxx III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD
Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Foxx III's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery7001 Rogers Ave Ste 501, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 274-2370
WNY Neurosurgery1445 Portland Ave Ste 304, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 342-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568720548
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Foxx III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foxx III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foxx III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foxx III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
