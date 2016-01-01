Overview of Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD

Dr. Kenneth Foxx III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Foxx III works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.