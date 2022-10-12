Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Gold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
-
1
Gma Love & Scheri Family Practice117 Vip Dr Ste 120, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 682-2434
-
2
Arthritis & Internal Medicine Associates3500 5th Ave Ste 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 682-2434
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
My appointment was on time. He took the time to listen to my symptoms. He answered all my questions.
About Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891768420
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Jewish Hosp Of St Louis-Wash U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.