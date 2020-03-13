Overview of Dr. Kenneth Granet, MD

Dr. Kenneth Granet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Granet works at Morris Primary Care in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.