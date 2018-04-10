Overview of Dr. Kenneth Gray, MD

Dr. Kenneth Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Radford, VA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.



Dr. Gray works at Radford Orthopedic Center - Radford in Radford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.