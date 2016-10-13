Dr. Kenneth Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Henson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Henson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Farr Henson Wampler Williams8650 Sudley Rd Ste 206, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had surgery two weeks ago today for Diverticulitis. Dr Henson removed 1 foot of my intestines. I feel incredible now~!! The surgery was flawless, and i was out of the hospital the following day. He is a good man, a nice man, and a fantastic surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205868338
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
