Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hershman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hershman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Interfaith Medical Center



Dr. Hershman works at Hershman and Hershman, M.D. PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.