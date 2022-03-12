Overview of Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD

Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at The Sleep Wellness Institute Inc in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.