Dr. Kenneth Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kaufman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kaufman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
- 1 125 Paterson St Ste 2200, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaufman is one of the kindest. Compassionate Psychiatrists, that I've never seen. I wish that I could say that about my earlier experiences. He takes his time, and really listens.
About Dr. Kenneth Kaufman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1831277169
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
