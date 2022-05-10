Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Everett Bone and Joint at Providence Medical Group Monroe19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 339-2433
Everett Bone and Joint Mri1100 Pacific Ave Ste 300, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-2433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linn has actually now done rotator cuff surgery on both of my shoulders. He explains the process very thoroughly so there is no surprises. Both of my surgery’s went very well. I would recommend him to anybody!
About Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Carrell Clinic Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Johns Hopkins University
