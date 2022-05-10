See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monroe, WA
Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (67)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Lin works at Everett Bone and Joint , Proliance Surgeons Inc. in Monroe, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Everett Bone and Joint at Providence Medical Group Monroe
    19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe, WA 98272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-2433
  2. 2
    Everett Bone and Joint Mri
    1100 Pacific Ave Ste 300, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-2433
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 10, 2022
    Dr Linn has actually now done rotator cuff surgery on both of my shoulders. He explains the process very thoroughly so there is no surprises. Both of my surgery’s went very well. I would recommend him to anybody!
    Doug Smith — May 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033263256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Carrell Clinic Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.