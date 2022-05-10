Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Lin works at Everett Bone and Joint , Proliance Surgeons Inc. in Monroe, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.